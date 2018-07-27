Corpus Christi (KIII News) — For nearly a decade Corpus Christi firefighters aside from all the good work they do in the community have been raising money to battle various kinds of cancer.

Every October firefighters give out money they raised to organizations that battle cancer directly.

The program is called the "Cancer Awareness Relief Effort" -- CARE.

Over the past nine years, firefighters have donated half a million dollars to the community including those in the firefighting community.

"When you hear word cancer you feeling like it's a death sentence," Nancy Lechner said.

Even though Lechner's hands reveal some nerves, she shows confidence in her eyes.

"I was going to fight it no matter what it was," Lechner said.

In January of 2016, Lechner was diagnosed with stage one of a type of breast cancer that begins in the milk-producing glands.

Lechner got treatment and is in remission.

"I didn't have to have radiation or chemo," Lechner said.

However, Lechner did have many bills, several that insurance doesn't pay for.

"When you've got three kids all these other expenses you don't know how much you're going to have to spend," Lechner said.

Thanks to CARE Lechner didn't have to spend money on expenses outside the hospital.

"Have a hotel room pay for gas pay for food, one less thing to worry about," Lechner said.

CARE is made up of people who already help people every day -- firefighters.

"As long as we help one person we are doing something good, that's in a firefighters' psyche to help people, we all want to help people," said Lester Garza, president of CARE.

According to Garza they even help each other.

Lechner's husband has been a firefighter for 28 years, and Garza has been one for 30.

"There are all different types of plastics burn, toxic fumes they put out make firefighters more susceptible to cancer," Garza said.

Garza is now battling prostate cancer.

"Never thought I would get cancer, always think it's the next guy who will get it. It hits close to home," Garza said.

That's why Garza said CARE needs help from home, from the community, from you.

The organization is getting an early start this year on selling t-shirts to raise as much money as possible.

"Don't know when it may hit family members or us so it's nice to know that there's a support system out there and people who will care enough to help," Garza said.

For more information on CARE call 361-814-4437 or visit their website here.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII