Cancer patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital had the chance Tuesday morning to take their minds off chemotherapy and enjoy a fishing trip.

The 26th annual Chemo Kids Fish Off is an excursion that happens every year for the kids to have a chance to enjoy the activity of fishing.

Fishing guides donated their time for the children to ride along in their boats.

After the fishing trip, awards were given to children in various categories.

