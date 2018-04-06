What she thought was just a series of migraines turned out to be something much more severe.

At just 13-years-old, Cheryl Navar was diagnosed with pheochromocytoma; a rare adrenal cancer.

“My reaction was alright what do we do now?” Cheryl said.

Navar said she had to grow up quickly. For years she went through treatments and procedures to remove tumors.

“I had to have massive surgery, and then they watched the levels rise, and found three more tumors. They had to go in and do surgery to remove those then my senior year in high school I had to do chemotherapy,” Cheryl said.

Cheryl added her family, friends and school work kept her going. She was able to stay in school at Flour Bluff High School and National Junior Honor’s Society.

But it wasn’t always easy.

“Trying to date people and do different things, and being the bald kid at school, it’s not-they don’t always go together,” she said.

After graduating, Navar decided she would enter the field that was most familiar; the medical field.

“I don’t know anything else,” Navar said.

Eventually, Cheryl met her husband John, who was blown away by her story.

“I’ve always thought that she’s amazing, strong, and the stuff that she’s been through as a younger woman blew my mind,” John said.

Cheryl goes back to the doctor every other year to make sure the cancerous tumors have not returned. So far, so good. The last time she had surgery was eight years ago.

The mother now spends her time giving back as the nurse at Flour Bluff Elementary School.

“They look at her as kind of a superwoman,” John added.

Cheryl has this advice for anyone fighting the battle against cancer.

“No matter how old you are, if you’re working towards something, it gives you hope, it gives you something to hold onto.”

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII