CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're thinking about going to the Cattle Barons Ball this coming April, you're going to want to check out their outfits.

Cancer survivors and their supporters hit the runway strutting their stuff to raise money in advance of the Cattle Barons Ball.

"It's very hard to be a family member of someone that has cancer and to help them walk through that journey, and that is what this man did with compassion, patience, it was unending what my father did for my mother," model Kari Morrison said. "Walking with my two grandsons, who my mother never got to meet, which is so sad. she never got to see my children get married, and she never got to meet her great-grandchildren."

"Every single one of our models is walking on behalf of somebody close to them who has gotten cancer," cochair Kayla McMains said. "This event is all about survivors of family members. We're hoping we can raise enough money to prevent the younger generations from going through what we're going through."

