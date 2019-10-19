BENAVIDES, Texas — One local man, Johnny Salinas, has set out to ride his bicycle from League City, Texas to Benavides, TX in honor of two loved ones that died from cancer.

Salinas promised himself that he would ride his bike over 300 miles for a childhood friend and a cousin that he lost way too soon to cancer.

"During my ride, I am thinking of all cancer victims. I am including this ride to others that have to travel a great distance for treatment", stated Salinas.

Supporters tell 3News that Salinas has arrived in his hometown of Benavides Texas, about an hour ago.

