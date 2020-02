CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2020 Primary Election is right around the corner, and residents in Rockport Fulton had the chance to meet the candidates on the ballot.

The Woman's Club of Aransas County held a candidate panel and issues forum.

The forum gives the voters a chance to get to know the men and women on the ballot and see for themselves what they stand for.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: