Candlelight vigil held for man shot, killed on city's West side

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News continues to follow up on the shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon on the city’s West side involving federal Marshal’s as they attempted to serve a warrant.

A man was shot outside the 'Whispering Winds' apartments and he later died at a hospital.

3News reached back out to law enforcement agencies, they have not yet confirmed the identity of the man shot, but the family did share with 3News his name Daniel Garcia.

Law enforcement agencies have not yet said whether Garcia was armed, the details surrounding the warrant, or what led to the deadly encounter.

Family members of Garcia say he was not armed. His loved ones gathered Wednesday night to remember him and are asking for answers.

“I just don’t know how to feel it’s so surreal and it hurts me so much and it angers me so much that it happened,” said Daughter Janae Elizalde.

Janae thought Tuesday would be just another normal day.

“I went to practice after school, I’m in dance,” said Elizalde.

Until she received a phone call that no one ever expects.

“We have to pick you up, you cannot be at school any longer, he’s like this is a real family emergency,” said Elizalde.

Janae was given news that her dad, 43-year-old Daniel Garcia had been shot.

“The first thing I asked was is he alive or is he dead and he said I don’t know. I said just drive just drive go,” said Elizalde.

Janae along with friends, family, and neighbors are asking for answers.

“He didn’t deserve what he got he was unarmed he didn’t even have a knife on him he had nothing on him,” said Elizalde.

All of Garcia’s loved ones gathering Wednesday night to remember him. And Janae shared with 3News the last conversation she had with her dad.

“The morning it happened I was getting up and I went to school. On my way out he was hooking up his speakers getting ready to go out for the day. I told him by dad love you, he goes bye mija love you and that was the last time I saw him,” said Elizalde.