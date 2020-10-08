Candlelight vigil honors lives lost and lives changed by massive explosion in Beirut

Dozens of people gathered in the parking lot of the old Sears store on W. Central Ave. on Sunday evening.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dozens of people gathered in west Toledo at a candlelight vigil to show support for the people of Beirut, Lebanon after a huge explosion on Tuesday killed over 150 people and injured thousands in the city.

The vigil was held in the parking lot of the old Sears store on W. Central Ave.

People at the event took turns stepping up to the microphone and sharing their memories and feelings about Lebanon and Beirut.

"Lebanon is home, even though I was born in the U.S I was raised my entire life in Lebanon I have been here for only a few years and you know when I think about home I think about Lebanon I think about my house I think about my family and friends" added Michelle Eid, Co-organizer of the vigil.

Many that joined the vigil brought donations such as clothes - perishable foods - money and hygiene products to send out to Lebanon.

"Everything is going to be donated to only trust worthy Lebanese organizations such as the Lebanese Red Cross and Impact Lebanon we are also taking clothing of all sorts we are taking food nonperishable food items" said Noura Smiley, Co-organizer of the vigil.