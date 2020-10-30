Halloween 'candy chutes' help senior citizens celebrate Halloween safely

Portland's Brookdale Northshore Senior Living Community found a way to socially distance while giving candy to trick-or-treaters

PORTLAND, Texas — Halloween is coming up Saturday and many families are looking for safe ways for their children to trick-or-treat. And why not? It would bring a bit of normalcy to a year when the pandemic has taken away or changed much of what we are used to.

However, with many annual activities being canceled, it makes it hard to know what to look forward to.

That's where the residents of Portland's Brookdale Northshore Senior Living Community come in. They think they may have found a solution.

It's a candy chute. Several of them, in fact.

Pretty clever, right?

Those behind the 10-foot-long tunnels of treats say they were put together simply using 4-inch pieces of inexpensive PVC pipe.

The idea is to allow Brookdale residents the joy of seeing children in their costumes, while keeping everyone safe and socially distant.

It also ensures that kids won't miss the thrill of filling buckets and pillowcases with Halloween goodies.

Minimal effort, with the guarantee of maximum smiles — for both the giver and the receiver.

If you're looking for a last-minute DIY project for Halloween, then consider making something similar for your house. YouTube is filled with good ideas and it puts a new spin on being creative for Halloween.

The folks at Brookdale have certainly had a good time.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.