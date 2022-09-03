Capital murder suspect arrested for shooting on Kostoryz Rd.

Justin Perez was arrested and taken into the City Detention Center for the murder of an adult male that occurred on September 2, 2022.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The suspect in a Friday Homicide on Kostoryz Rd. was found and arrested, according to Corpus Christi Police Department.

On September 2, officers were called to the 5300 block of Kostoryz Rd. for a call about a shooting. They found the body of a man dead at the scene, officials said.

After an investigation, Homicide Detectives were able to identify an accomplice in the attempted robbery that led to a shooting. Detectives were able to secure an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Justin Perez for Capital Murder ($400,000 Bond). An additional warrant for Aggravated Robbery ($75,000 Bond) was also secured.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, Officers with the US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, along with Officers assigned to our Gang Unit and K-9 Unit located and took Perez into custody on the 6600 block of Everhart Rd, without incident.

Perez was transported to the main station to be interviewed.

Perez was later transported to the City Detention Center for processing.

