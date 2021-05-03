Capital murder suspect pleads guilty in court, sentencing phase to begin Wednesday

Larry Moore plead guilty to shooting at two officers after killing two women in 2019.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who is accused of killing two women and then shooting at officers in 2019 plead guilty on two counts of capital murder and two counts of attempted capital murder in court Monday.

41-year-old Larry Darnell Moore was arrested in March of 2019 after officers found 32-year-old Priscilla Davila and 37-year-old Sonya Quintanilla-Trejo shot to death in an apartment on Antelope St. Moore also fired shots at two officers who responded to the scene, officials said.

Moore appeared in a Nueces County courtroom Monday, May 3.

Moore plead guilty to all charges. A jury will decide his fate on during the sentencing phase on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.