Head on collision sends two people to the hospital in Calallen

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A car accident in Calallen off of FM 624 and County Road 77 sent two people to the hospital on Friday afternoon.

Nueces County Precinct Five Deputies have closed traffic west bound on FM 624 and are detouring traffic to County Road 77.

Please avoid the area if possible while the Texas Department of Public Safety investigates and works to clear the scene.

