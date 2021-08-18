Rollover accident in Flour Bluff involving 3 vehicles

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First responders are on the scene of a rollover accident involving three vehicles and a power pole, according to Nueces County Emergency Services Department #2.
Battalion Chief Daniel Valdez Jr. with the Corpus Christi Fire Department said one vehicle was coming off of the freeway when it struck another in a nearby parking lot.
Thankfully, no one has been hurt or taken to the hospital.
American Electric Power Texas is on the scene assessing the power pole damage.
We have a crew at the scene working to get more information. Stick with 3News as we learn more.