Rollover accident in Flour Bluff involving 3 vehicles

Emergency crews are responding to a three vehicle accident involving a power pole on South Padre Island Drive.
Credit: KIII

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First responders are on the scene of a rollover accident involving three vehicles and a power pole, according to Nueces County Emergency Services Department #2. 

Battalion Chief Daniel Valdez Jr. with the Corpus Christi Fire Department said one vehicle was coming off of the freeway when it struck another in a nearby parking lot.

Thankfully, no one has been hurt or taken to the hospital. 

American Electric Power Texas is on the scene assessing the power pole damage. 

We have a crew at the scene working to get more information. Stick with 3News as we learn more. 

