3 people dead, 1 child transported to the hospital after major accident in Petronila

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major car accident has left three people dead on Sunday afternoon near Petronila.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, two vehicles collided and went up in flames near FM 665 & County Road 61.

At this time, DPS Troopers can confirm three deaths and one injury to a child. The child has been transported to a local hospital via HALO-Flight.

