3 people dead, 1 child transported to the hospital after major accident in Petronila

Two vehicles collided and went up in flames near FM 665 and County Road 61 on Sunday afternoon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major car accident has left three people dead on Sunday afternoon near Petronila.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, two vehicles collided and went up in flames near FM 665 & County Road 61.

At this time, DPS Troopers can confirm three deaths and one injury to a child. The child has been transported to a local hospital via HALO-Flight.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with 3News as we learn more. 

Credit: 3News

