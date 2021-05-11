18 wheeler accident on Agnes and North Navigation shuts down all lanes of travel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A traffic accident at Agnes and North Navigation has caused all lanes of travel to be shut down. Corpus Christi police are currently diverting all traffic.
Delays are to be expected and police are asking people to find an alternate route if possible.
This is a developing story. Stick with 3News as we learn more.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
