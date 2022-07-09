Car break-ins down, but police still warn drivers to be vigilant

This comes as one apartment complex on the city's Southside sent a notice to residents, which notes an uptick in theft of items from unlocked vehicles.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some residents on the southside have been warned about an uptick in valuables being stolen from cars.

A Corpus Christi police officer working at one apartment complex reminds residents to be on the lookout.

The Corpus Christi Police Department told 3NEWS that auto burglaries are not isolated to the southside, but upticks do happen from time to time.

"These surges, they do happen from time to time. It's not just seclusive to the Southside, it happens all over town. It happens all over the state of Texas," said Andrew Liaromatis with CCPD's Auto Theft Task Force.

CCPD said auto burglaries happen year-round and most of the time they could have been prevented. They say more than 55% of cases here are victim assisted.

"A lot of times, it's tied to very similar MOs if you will, you know. People leaving their keys in the car, leaving their car unlocked, leaving valuable items on the front or back seat," Liaromatis said.

This comes as one apartment complex on the city's Southside sent a notice to residents, which notes an uptick in theft of items from unlocked vehicles. The apartment's management said the courtesy officer, who works for CCPD, raised the concerns. That prompted them to inform residents.

"We can send a notice and it sometimes, unfortunately, just adds fuel to the fire. And we didn't want to alarm anybody, but we couldn't let this go and allow our residents to fall victim to these concerns," said Assistant Community Manager Alyssa Meehan.

CCPD data shows a decrease in auto burglaries between January and July this year compared to 2021. The total in that period last year was 962 and this year it's 756.

"The best way to prevent that is to practice those safe practices, you know," Liaromatis said. "Do the best that you can to harden your area, harden your vehicle. And don't give an opportunity to an offender to steal your items."

Liaromatis also stresses the importance of reporting the crime. He says people often don't report it to avoid inconveniencing police, because nothing was taken despite the car being entered, or they are embarrassed.

"You really should report everything, even if you feel like nothing was taken, because that's going to help us build cases and help provide support to areas that desperately need it," Liaromantis said.

