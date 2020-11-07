Car engulfed in flames at the Corpus Christi International Airport

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Not quite what you're looking for while walking to your car at the Corpus Christi International Airport.
That was the case today as a car caught on fire in the parking lot. According to firefighters, the driver was waiting for a passenger inside the car when the smell of smoke started coming from the bottom of the car.
The driver jumped out and the car burst into flames. We are told that despite the dramatic video, no one was injured. The vehicle, however, is a total loss.
