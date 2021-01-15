Car catches on fire in Gregory which leads to a nearby field breaking out in flames

Authorities with the San Patricio Sherriff's Office said reports of fireworks inside the vehicle caused added concerns.

GREGORY, Texas — Just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, first responders in Gregory, Aransas Pass and Ingleside were called out to Highway 35 just north of Gregory for a car that caught on fire.

The fire was so strong that it led to a nearby field of grass to catch flames, too. Authorities with the San Patricio Sherriff's Office said reports of fireworks inside the vehicle caused added concerns.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

