Fatal crash near Freer after car veers into the wrong lane

After the crash, a Mitsubishi and an unoccupied freightliner truck tractor caught on fire, killing the driver.

FREER, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a two vehicle fatality crash that happened on Monday around 8:37 a.m., four miles west of Freer in Duval County.

Officials with DPS said that the driver of a Mitsubishi was traveling northeast on US 59 when it failed to stay in its lane and traveled across the oncoming lane and onto the grassy shoulder. It would then strike a parked unoccupied freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer, DPS officials said.

The Mitsubishi and the tractor would then catch on fire, killing the driver.

At this time, the identity of the driver is unknown and will be released upon positive identification, officials said.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.