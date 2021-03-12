Car club in the Coastal Bend holds 'Toys for Tots' donation event

Car club member Kevin Willis said when he told his fellow members about the idea to collect toys for the season, everyone agreed to make it happen.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local car club decided to get into the Christmas spirit by helping children.

Coastal A's & Rods held a toy drive for Toys for Tots and got tons of donations at the event.

Car club member Kevin Willis said when he told his fellow members about the idea to collect toys for the season, everyone agreed to make it happen.

“I wouldn't want to be a kid waking up on Christmas day without a toy, so it's a good organization,” Willis said. “The Marines are going to come and pick up the toys and hand them out to kids who don't get things for Christmas, so it's a good deal.”

This is the first time the club holds a Toys for Tots drive, and they hope to make it an annual event.

