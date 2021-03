According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera the crash happened on the North Bound Lane of US 77 and Nolan St.

ODEM, Texas — One man is dead after a car crash Sunday morning in Odem.

According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, the crash happened on the North bound lane of US 77 and Nolan Street near a Dollar General.

The Odem Police Department is investigating the fatal crash.

