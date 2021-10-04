Car crash near FM 666 and FM 3088 sends two people to hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Nueces County Precinct Five Constables three people were taken to the hospital for injuries after a crash near FM 666 and FM 3088 Saturday afternoon.
Precinct Five Constables and Nueces County Sheriff Deputies responded to the car crash that happened at 4:30 p.m. The three people taken to the hospital were wo drivers and a passenger.
