Car crash near FM 666 and FM 3088 sends two people to hospital

According to Nueces County Precinct Five Constables two drivers and one passenger were taken to the hospital for injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Nueces County Precinct Five Constables three people were taken to the hospital for injuries after a crash near FM 666 and FM 3088 Saturday afternoon.

Precinct Five Constables and Nueces County Sheriff Deputies responded to the car crash that happened at 4:30 p.m. The three people taken to the hospital were wo drivers and a passenger.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.