DPS: One man dead after car crash near George West Sunday morning

GEORGE WEST, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigation a one vehicle fatal crash that happened early Sunday morning 10 miles east of George West in Live Oak County.
According to DPS the crash happened at 7:55 a.m. Troopers say a driver of a ford F150 was traveling west on US 59 and the driver failed to maintain a single lane and drove off the roadway.
DPS Troopers say the driver struck a tree on the front passenger door.
Troopers say the driver, 65-year-old James Wayne Menn of Beeville was transported to Spohn Beeville Hospital where he later died. Troopers also say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
