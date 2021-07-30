Car tries to beat the light on Gollihar Road, causes 3 vehicle crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Car accidents can be stressful on those involved and one three car wreck at Gollihar Road and Crosstown was no exception.
Senior Corpus Christi Police Officer Jose Flores said that a car with a family inside was going through the intersection when another vehicle on the Crosstown access southbound lane tried to beat the light.
That driver didn't make it across and instead crashed into the family's vehicle. A third car was also involved in the crash.
"In the midst of all that, the families got a little upset, other families showed up to the scene and then we ended up having a disturbance out here that caused us a big reaction," Officer Flores said.
