Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A business along SPID was left to clean quite a mess Tuesday afternoon when a sports car crashed in front of their building.

It happened just before 4 p.m. along the 6500 block of SPID in front of Turner's Garden Land. Corpus Christi police said a man driving a black sports car swerved into another lane clipping a second vehicle before crashing into a fire hydrant, a stop sign, and then a power pole.

The car finally came to a stop when it crashed into the rocks in front of Turner's. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The driver of the vehicle was given a ticket.

