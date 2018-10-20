CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Neighbors in the Crestmont subdivision near Ayers and Saratoga are shaken after a car smashed into their home Friday night.

Just after 6:00 p.m. a driver rear-ended a car at a stop sign in front of a home on the 6000 Block of Cresterrace Drive, pushing it into the street and continuing to smash right into the home.

Two sisters inside watching T.V. quickly ran to see what happened, they saw the passengers a woman and two children were already out of the car and took off.

The driver, a man was left behind.

The family said he was knocked out for about five minutes, police said he might of been intoxicated.

Officers did find the woman along with the two children later on.

Homeowner, Ida Tamez said it could of been a lot worse, her daughter's bedroom was just feet away from where the car ended up.

"He could of killed one of my daughters. Thankfully he happened to hit that car first," Tamez said.

Officers add the car the man was driving was a rental.

He was sent to the hospital, police told the family he will be charged with a felony because minors were inside the car when it crashed.

The family was planning on going out of town this weekend, now they're left dealing with thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII