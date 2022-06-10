Car crashes into propane tanks off Weber, Holly Road

Very fortunately, no injuries were reported and no gasses were leaked during the crash.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police told 3NEWS a car lost control early Thursday afternoon, and crashed into a storage of propane tanks.

The incident happened right outside of the Walgreens on Weber and Holly Road. Fire crews responded quickly to the area around 11 a.m.

Very fortunately, no injuries were reported and no gasses were leaked during the crash.

