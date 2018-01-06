A Coastal Bend family had quite the scare Friday morning after a blowout caused them to have an accident on FM 70 near County Road 51.

Authorities said it happened around 10 a.m.

The blowout caused the vehicle to crash into a utility pole, snapping it in half. The family members were all transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

