Whataburger on Saratoga damaged after car crashes into building

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Diners at a south side establishment got the shock of their lives Tuesday morning as a car ran through the building.
The crash happened at the Whataburger on Saratoga and Cimarron Blvds. just before 9 a.m. Police on scene said the driver of a black SUV was in the parking lot when her foot slipped and pressed the gas pedal.
One customer inside was taken to the hospital by ambulance but their condition is unknown at this time.
The building suffered significant damage and the wall will need to be replaced, officials said.
No citations were issued.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- TROPICAL UPDATE: Pre-season life in the Caribbean?
- Here's is everything you need to know to vote early in the May 24 primary runoff election
- Those outside of Corpus Christi city limits could be expected to pay for fire services
- Kingsville singer continues to prove she has 'Mucho Talento', advances in TV contest
- Flint Hills Corpus Christi East among refineries that polluted above federal limit on cancer-causing benzene last year, report found
- City of Corpus Christi ask the public to begin conserving water
- Corpus Christi is the state's top Gulf Coast destination
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.