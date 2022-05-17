Whataburger on Saratoga damaged after car crashes into building

One customer inside was taken to the hospital by ambulance but their condition is unknown at this time.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Diners at a south side establishment got the shock of their lives Tuesday morning as a car ran through the building.

The crash happened at the Whataburger on Saratoga and Cimarron Blvds. just before 9 a.m. Police on scene said the driver of a black SUV was in the parking lot when her foot slipped and pressed the gas pedal.

One customer inside was taken to the hospital by ambulance but their condition is unknown at this time.

#BREAKING: A car reportedly ran into the Whataburger on Saratoga and Cimarron this morning. We are on the scene and will have an update soon. Posted by KIII 3 News on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

The building suffered significant damage and the wall will need to be replaced, officials said.

No citations were issued.

