Corpus CHristi (KIII news) — A homeowner is cleaning up the damage after someone crashed into her fence destroying it and a school zone sign on Emelie Circle near Aaron Drive and Weber.

Police said they think the driver lost control and crashed into the backyard before driving off.

According to family members, they were away on vacation when the accident happened, so they have no idea how long the fence has been broken.

"We came back around 9:30 so we don't know if it happened while we were asleep or before they came back so. we don't know, and we want to see if anybody in our neighborhood saw anything," Rita Cedillo said.

Police do have a clue to find the car.

According to Cedillo, a piece of the vehicle was left behind in her backyard from the crash.

Police are searching for a dark gray vehicle and if you have any information that can help call 361-886-2600.

