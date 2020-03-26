CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A car detailing service in the Coastal Bend is doing what it can to help our first responders protect themselves from being infected with COVID-19.

They're offering to wipe down any police cruisers or other emergency vehicles using an antibacterial cleaner free of charge.

Wearing gloves and masks, the workers at Ziebart of Corpus Christi are giving police cruisers a good cleaning. Corpus Christi Police Department Officer Victor Valdivia was among those who stopped by Wednesday.

"For first responders, we come into contact with people every day on our end as well," Valdivia said. "We have cleaning supplies running low. A small gesture, it helps a long way for us in the field. Makes our jobs easier day by day."

The auto detailing business is helping out those on the front lines during the coronavirus fight -- the first responders, who don't get to stay home right now.

"Including nurses, doctors, any medical staff," Ziebart Manager Lily Saenz Drennan said. "They are more than welcome to swing by here and take advantage of this Germ Defender."

Germ Defender is an antibacterial solution that has been around for a while now. It is applied to all the touch points of the cars like the steering wheel and door handles. It doesn't take very long and the service is free for first responders.

"We are in this together," Drennan said. "We can't coexist without the other, so I'm hoping that by paying it forward to the people who don't have the time to shop getting cleaning products, have the option to come by and get it done for free."

