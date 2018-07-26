Corpus Christi (KIII News) — So far in 2018 there have been 28 hot car fatalities in the U.S., and three of them happened in Texas.

The Coastal Bend hit triple-digit temperatures this week, so a demonstration was held Thursday to emphasize the danger of leaving children and pets in hot cars.

Organizers of the hot car demonstration wanted to remind residents that although their demonstration is an annual event, it's something you need to be aware of year round.

"We placed a digital thermometer with a humidity reader on it with a teddy bear and put it in the back seat of a regular heated car that's been sitting in a parking lot. The thermometer read 74 degrees with 54-percent humidity, which is what it was when we were inside," said John Lennan of Child Protective Services.

Once the teddy bear was in place, 10 minutes were counted and the temperature was checked again. It climbed from 74 to 102.

According to medical officer Dr. Osbert Blow, chief medical officer for Christus Spohn, anyone can be overcome by the heat in a parked car.

"If you see a child, if you see a pet, if you see an elderly person, if you see an adult, really I urge you tap on the window. Break the window if necessary. Find someone to get them out of that vehicle," Blow said.

After 15 minutes, the bear was removed from the rear child seat and the thermometer read 112 degrees.

According to first responders, if you find someone who has been stuck in a hot car, find a way to cool the victim down.

"Removing them from the hot environment. Next would be trying to get them to react, so maybe a gentle shaking. Trying to see if they're hot to the touch. Maybe you have some cool water or a towel you put cool water on," Capt. Marco Vasquez said.

Don't try to feed water to a baby that may be affected by the heat because they could choke.

There are also tips for remembering the baby is in the vehicle.

Put the child's diaper bag in the front seat with you. Put your cell phone, your laptop, your briefcase, your purse, whatever you have that you're going to have to take with you when you leave that car," Lennan said.

According to one CPS investigator, parents and families need to watch out for a change in routine when transporting a baby.

"Whether it's dad picking the kids up versus mom picking the kids up, and normally it's always mom. Dad might not have the same routine that mom has so he might forget certain steps," said Abby Bercholf of the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

