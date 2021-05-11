Car rollover near Ayers and SPID sends one to the hospital

At this time, it's unsure what caused the accident.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A vehicle rollover near Ayers and South Padre Island Drive sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday evening. Police said they are unsure whether that person was the driver or passenger.

Officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

