x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

Car rollover near Ayers and SPID sends one to the hospital

At this time, it's unsure what caused the accident.
Credit: 3News

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A vehicle rollover near Ayers and South Padre Island Drive sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday evening. Police said they are unsure whether that person was the driver or passenger. 

Officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Stick with 3News as we learn more. 

Credit: 3News

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: 