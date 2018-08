CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — When you think of Panjo's, you usually think of pizza, right?

Well this Sunday there was more than just pizza there.

Jimmie Garrett, the owner of Panjos, passed away just a few years ago.

As someone who loved cars, his daughter Katyln decided to hold a car show to honor him on Sunday.

She's the current manager at the restaurant and says she was surprised with the outpour of support.

