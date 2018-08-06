A car reported stolen Monday from the city's southside has been found Thursday afternoon.

Ray Solis first reported the car missing Sunday from his home on Boar Thicket Drive off Rodd Field.

The car was left unlocked with the keys still inside.

Surveillance video showed two men get into Solis' car and drive off.

The car was found in the parking lot of the christy estates apartment complex on holly road. The front part of the car had some damage, but the vehicle was still okay.

"I'm relieved to have it in one piece; you know what I mean? That's the main part of it. Still usable, it's not wrecked and all that other stuff, so I'm happy, all in all," Solis said.

Solis is thankful for the people who helped him locate the vehicle by sharing his original Facebook post.

