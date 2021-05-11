Child safe after vehicle stolen while child was inside

The person who took the car has not been found and officials are continuing their investigation and following up on leads.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi child is safe after a car the child in was stolen at a local daycare, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said.

Just after 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of Greenwood and told a car had been stolen with a child inside. Officials upgraded the call to an abduction and scoured the area for the vehicle.

The car was found about 10 minutes later near Morgan Ave. and Sabinas St., officials said. The child was found inside the car and appeared to have no injuries.

The mother told police she was dropping off her older children at the daycare when she stepped outside of the car for a few seconds. That's when she said the person jumped in the car and left the scene.

The person who took the car has not been found and officials are continuing their investigation and following up on leads.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.