It ended up being a tough lesson for a couple of car owners in one southside neighborhood when they became the victims of thieves over the weekend.

Residents never thought it would happen in the neighborhood where the crime took place. They said they have always considered it a safe place to live.

Video footage captured the moment outside Ray Solis' home on Boar Thicket Drive, off Rodd Field Road, when an alleged crook check to see if his car in the driveway is locked. Luckily, it was; but when the man wearing a hoodie checks the car parked in the street -- which belongs to Solis' mother -- it was open.

The thief in the video motions to his buddy -- he found the keys inside. Just like that, Solis' mother's car was taken.

"We noticed the vehicle was gone. I actually parked in the spot where it was at before I noticed. Checked the cameras and see they took it. 7 this morning," Solis said. "It irritates me a lot. Everybody works hard for what they have."

Just a couple streets down, another vehicle was rummaged through. A homeowner there said he believes his wife left the vehicle unlocked, but luckily nothing important was taken.

Police call them crimes of opportunity. A quick check of CrimeReports.com shows just over 40 police calls in the surrounding area in the last month.

"You have to be on guard. Make sure your doors are locked and watch out for yourself and others," resident Shirley Anderson said.

Anderson said she likes to sit outside and keep a close eye on her neighborhood. She was pretty surprised to learn about the theft.

"It hasn't happened. We've been living over here for a long time. 10 years. I haven't heard of any break-ins except for one a couple years ago across the street. Left the door unlocked," Anderson said. " You think you are in the best place, and it happens."

In the meantime, Solis has filed a police report. He is hoping his mother's car will eventually show up, and he is also warning others who might feel safe like he did in his own neighborhood.

"Don't leave your keys in your vehicle for one," Solis said. "Don't leave things unattended."

The car that was stolen was a 2005 Chrysler 300 with the plate number DWF-4641. Solis said he is offering a reward for its return. If you have any information about its whereabouts, you can email Solis at RaySolis2@iCloud.com.

On Tuesday, the Corpus Christi Police Department will be holding a town hall meeting for southside residents. CCPD officials and representatives from other City departments will be there to address any crime concerns or other questions for the City.

The town hall meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Fellowship of Oso Creek Church on Yorktown Boulevard.

