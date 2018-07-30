ODEM (Kiii News) — In desperate need of help, an Odem woman, plastered a message on her car asking for a kidney donor for her husband.

"Please help my husband," Molly Cruz read the decal on her car. "Kidney donor needed. Blood TYPE A. My phone number and my name."

"I just thought about putting it on my car and see what it would do," Cruz said.

Julian Garza, 42, has been waiting for a kidney transplant for three years.

"Right now that he's not sad deep down inside he is," Jose Luis Silva, Garza's brother, said. "He's going through a lot. You know he's like everybody. He's only human right."

In 2002 Garza, an industrial worker, had a horrifying accident while on the job.

"I fell 23 feet at work," Garza said.

He was in the hospital for two weeks where doctors discovered a number of health issues including diabetes.

And over the years his condition got worse.

"I was getting weak at work," Garza said. "I couldn't make it no more. I was like getting drained."

In 2014 both of his kidneys began to shut down. He had no choice but to go on dialysis.

"Three times a week," Garza said. "It's Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays."

Garza is on the University of Texas Medical Branch kidney donor list in Galveston.

"The waiting period is 5 to 7 years," Cruz said.

His family's biggest fear is that the kidney won't come on time.

Because of their history with diabetes, no one in Garza's family qualifies to be a donor.

But, they hope every time they hit the road, someone out there will see their message and they will find a match.

"It would mean so much if I mean for someone to be a donor," Cruz said. "He would have a longer life and that's the most important."

If you or someone you know wants to be a kidney donor for Julian Cruz you can call his wife Molly at 361-222-9465.

