CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend has an employment assessment to help you find your dream job. It's called "Career Coach."

Job hunters can login and take two types of assessments, a six-question one and a 60-question one. After you take either one of the assessments, you're directed toward potential jobs that you may be interested in based on your answers.

For more information, visit their website here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: