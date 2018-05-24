Sheriff's Deputies in Jim Wells County arrested 31-year old Jason Cantu Wednesday morning because he had 20 outstanding warrants.

The sheriff's office said Cantu has been arrested a total of 47-times over the years and locked up in their jail.

"He's just caused a lot of problems. He's a very dangerous individual, still hanging around, right now he's behind bars. Hopefully, he'll stay in there for a while," Sheriff Danny Bueno said.

Cantu is facing many charges that could lead to him being held without bail.

