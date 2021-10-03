CARES Act temporarily extends SNAP benefits to eligible college students

The changes would expand eligibility to certain college students that qualify based on their family's income but normally would be ineligible due to being a student.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — College students can now qualify for food stamps as a part of the CARES Act.

In a letter sent out by the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi finance office, students were notified that there has been a temporary change in eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

The changes would expand eligibility to certain college students that qualify based on their families' income, but normally would be ineligible for the program due to being a student.

"The criteria is for students to have a zero EFC, or the estimated family contribution as determined by FAFSA, as well as need as determined by the institutions financial aid office," Maria Serna, a college financial aid advisor, said.

Parents' incomes are still factored into determining if college students qualify for SNAP for those under the age of 22. But at least for now, these students will receive a benefit more in tune to their household size that they would otherwise not get because they are students.