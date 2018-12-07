CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi police are investigating an overnight car jacking attempt that could have ended a lot worse for the female victim.

According to police, it happened just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday outside of the Nano's Taco Run on Holly Road near Everhart. A female victim who was found by officers with cuts to her arms said a man shot out her driver's side window and stole her car.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and a biker mask. He fired one round through the victim's window before taking off in her car.

Fortunately, the woman was not struck by the bullet. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries and was taken home by family members.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call police at 361-886-2600.

