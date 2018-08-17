Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A Corpus Christi woman was sentenced to five years in prison for killing her former boyfriend last year.

34-year-old Carla Welch was accused of killing 45-year-old Larry Simpson after his body was found in his home. On Friday, Welch was handed her sentence during a hearing with the Nueces County District Attorney.

The DA's office said it was a unique case to investigate. The couple had a history of abuse, which played a major factor in deciding Welch's sentence.

Matt Manning with the DA's office said Carla Welch was victim of domestic abuse from Simpson. Evidence and reports were looked over closely before suggesting that Welch receives a five-year prison sentence.

"One of our seminal issues, if not the most important issue to our office, is domestic violence," Manning said. "We take these cases extremely seriously, as we do all cases, but we put a particular emphasis on those as with the creation of our domestic violence bureau. But even in light of those kinds of cases, we have to be nuanced and make sure that we seek justice in any given case."

Welch appeared before 347th District Court Judge Missy Medary Friday.

The DA's office continues to tackle the issue of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is being abused, call 1-800-580-4878.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII