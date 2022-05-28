Carlos Chumacero has been found guilty of all counts, San Patricio County Sheriff says.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Carlos Chumacero has been found guilty for the killing of Gavin McFarland, and the shooting of his father, John Gabe McFarland, during a road rage incident in 2019.
San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera shared the news on social media, Saturday afternoon, saying "we appreciate the hard work by the District Attorney’s office, and the jury who spent the entire week listening to the evidence and working long hours." He also praised the criminal investigators for their commitment to the case.
The verdict was reached Friday evening, and Rivera said Chumacero's sentencing will be conducted on July 28, 2022.
