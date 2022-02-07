Carly Smith: A new face on 3News First Edition!

If you tuned in Monday morning, you probably noticed the newest addition to our team!

The newest addition to the weather team at 3News officially kicked off her role as our First Edition meteorologist Monday morning after helping tackle winter storm coverage on Friday.

Carly Smith made the move to 3News just weeks ago, but this isn't her first stint in Texas. She's actually born and raised in Mansfield, Texas!

"We were thrilled to be able to bring in someone with Carly Smith's forecasting background and pedigree," said News Director Wes Wilson. "She is a Texan and we're happy to help her get back to the Lone Star State."

Day 1 is complete! I’m very thankful to be back in Texas. I’m also excited to work with a team full of Texans! My first... Posted by Carly Smith WX on Monday, January 31, 2022

Carly replaces Ryan Shoptaugh, who took a job in San Antonio at 3News' sister station, KENS. She joins a team alongside Kristin Walla and Mariah Gallegos and led by Chief Meteorologist Alan Holt.

Carly's most recent job was in Dayton, Ohio, where she covered winter storms for WDTN, the local NBC affiliate. Before that she worked for KAUZ in Wichita Falls, Texas, where she had the chance to cover tornadoes and severe thunderstorms.

We put Carly to work quickly after getting here. She helped us prepare for last week's winter storm and had team coverage with forecaster Mariah Gallegos Friday morning.

My first day of team coverage with Mariah Gallegos the weather was just like Ohio… we’ll kind of. Y’all saw a lot more... Posted by Carly Smith WX on Friday, February 4, 2022

You will now be able to catch Carly bringing her expertise to 3News First Edition Monday through Friday. In the meantime, you can follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

