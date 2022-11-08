Carroll HS participates in area shoe drive to raise funds for choir program

3NEWS spoke with Carroll HS Choir Director Devin Davis to see how residents can help raise funds to keep them going.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Carroll High School has partnered with Funds2Orgs to take part in an area shoe drive.

The company distributes donated shoes globally for businesses around the word to sell, and the school will receive a portion of the proceeds to use for their choir programs.

Carroll High School has three choir groups that travel, especially during the holiday season when they go to local elementary schools and small businesses to perform carols.

3NEWS spoke with Carroll HS Choir Director Devin Davis to see how residents can help raise funds to keep them going.

"You can just drop your shoes, there's drop boxes in the front office at Carroll High School," Davis said. "You can send them with students that go to Carroll but the best way is to just drop them off at the front office."

He added that choir is the greatest team-building exercise for kids -- so the bigger the program is -- the better for students.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.