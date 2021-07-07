Two drivers escape vehicles as they were beginning to go underwater

ALICE, Texas — In Alice, two drivers were able to escape their vehicles as they were beginning to go underwater. The report and image come from the Alice-Echo News Journal.
The incident happened near North Stadium. The driver said the water was deeper than it looked when she lost control of her SUV.
Her boyfriend was following in a truck and was able to get her out of the SUV with the help of a woman walking nearby.
The couple's vehicles will be recovered once the water level goes down in the area.
