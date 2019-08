Casa De Amor will be hosting the Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell on Thursday, September 5th.

This year Casa De Amor will also be honoring Dottie Adair, a "pantry princess" for Ronald Mcdonald House.

The Ronald Mcdonald House serves as a home away from home for families that need to be close to their children who are undergoing medical care.

To purchase tickets to this year's Casa De Amor, visit the Ronald Mcdonald House's website here.

