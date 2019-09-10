CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking to volunteer your time for a special cause? Informational sessions will be held weekly to show people what it means to become a CASA volunteer.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. According to organizers, they see a mix between older people, empty nesters, and young professionals who want to give back to their communities.

Caseworkers are typically given anywhere between 50 to 60 cases. Becoming a CASA volunteer allows you to help by working with one child or sibling group and devoting your full attention to them.

"What we do as CASA volunteers is not hard work at all. I say it's 'heart' work because you will be making a huge impact on a child's life. You take only one case at a time. That's family. A child, or a sibling group," Program Director Seana Towler said.

The CASA information sessions will be held from noon-12:45 p.m. every Wednesday.

You must be 21 or older to become a CASA volunteer.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: