More than 500 foster kids in Nueces, Aransas Counties need CASA volunteers

CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, is hosting a virtual 45 minute informational session on Sept. 21 to let people know how they can help.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from 2020.

Kids who are in foster care need someone to be on their side. That's where CASA volunteers come in.

CASA of the Coastal Bend’s mission is to advocate for the best interest of children in Nueces and Aransas County foster care.

trained Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) gather information and evaluate the needs of the children. These volunteers work collaboratively with families and other associated professionals to provide valuable information to the judge. A CASA volunteer is a consistent presence in a child’s life during the process of the case.

To become a CASA Volunteer, you must:

Be 21 years of age or older.

Successfully pass CPS, DPS and Fingerprint screening and background check requirements.

Successfully complete 30 hours initial training - currently utilizing zoom and on-line curriculum

Be able to make a 12-month minimum commitment to a case.

(An average of 10-15 hours per month) Be able to keep information confidential and work within established program guidelines.

Provide 3-non related references.

Right now in Aransas and Nueces counties combined, there are over 500 children in the foster care system. Many of them are missing their parents, friends and communities. All of them deserve a dedicated advocate who will stand by their side and work hard to keep them safely connected with the people and places they love. Learn how you can get involved here.

The next CASA Volunteer Training starts September 21st.

